Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.95 Million Holdings in Andeavor (ANDV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,624 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Andeavor were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Andeavor during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Andeavor during the second quarter worth about $4,526,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Andeavor during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Andeavor during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 160.2% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 177,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,826,000 after buying an additional 109,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANDV opened at $144.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Andeavor has a 1-year low of $89.58 and a 1-year high of $152.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Andeavor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANDV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Andeavor to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Andeavor in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Andeavor from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.09.

In related news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $8,591,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,341,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,975,589.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.71, for a total transaction of $2,319,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,048,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,575,635.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 355,311 shares of company stock valued at $50,872,862. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

