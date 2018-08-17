Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ZURVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS:ZURVY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 18.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products.

