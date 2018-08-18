-$0.01 EPS Expected for Sprint Corp (S) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Sprint’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.15). Sprint also posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprint will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sprint.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Sprint had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on S shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprint from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sprint in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sprint from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sprint from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprint in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Sprint by 2.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 725,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its position in Sprint by 28.3% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 180,151 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 39,780 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sprint by 4.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,986,544 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 84,552 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprint during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprint during the second quarter worth $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:S traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.13. 8,168,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,451,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sprint has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Sprint Corp is a computer and technology company in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry.

