$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Francesca’s Holdings Corp (FRAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) to announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Francesca’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Francesca’s posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Francesca’s will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Francesca’s.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Francesca’s had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Francesca’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FRAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Francesca’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ:FRAN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 709,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,686. Francesca’s has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $273.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.15.

In other Francesca’s news, Director Richard J. Emmett bought 10,000 shares of Francesca’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Francesca’s during the 1st quarter worth $16,175,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Francesca’s by 237.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 123,809 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Francesca’s during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Francesca’s during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Francesca’s by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 261,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Francesca's Company Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

