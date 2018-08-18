$0.05 EPS Expected for Splunk Inc (SPLK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.09. Splunk reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.58 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.81. Splunk has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $121.64.

In other news, SVP Leonard R. Stein sold 13,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,637,908.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,945,572.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $484,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,440,878.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,426 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,665. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

