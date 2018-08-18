-$0.12 EPS Expected for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (GALT) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2018

Wall Street brokerages expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GALT) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

NASDAQ GALT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,596. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $182.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.29.

In other Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock news, CEO Peter G. Traber sold 70,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $410,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,171.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack W. Callicutt sold 46,651 shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $233,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,911 shares in the company, valued at $239,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,743,263 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,122. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 731,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 43,147 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors now owns 221,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 57,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease, skin disease, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

