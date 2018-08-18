$0.20 EPS Expected for Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) to report $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.04. Summit Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Summit Midstream Partners.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $19.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

In other news, insider Brad N. Graves sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $78,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,234.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brock M. Degeyter sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $144,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $371,410 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.61%. Summit Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.24%.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

