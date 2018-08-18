-$0.46 EPS Expected for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will report earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Strongbridge Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 624.52% and a negative return on equity of 1,224.30%.

SBBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In related news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk acquired 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $275,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 910,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,231 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 1,130.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,432,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 522,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 36,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBBP opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.38. Strongbridge Biopharma has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

