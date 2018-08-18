-$0.48 EPS Expected for Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.29). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 411.41%. The company had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 price objective on Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Oppenheimer set a $34.00 price objective on Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.09.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, CEO Barry D. Quart sold 50,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,952,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Rosen sold 225,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $8,770,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 132,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,608.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,469 shares of company stock worth $17,218,958. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 32,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,741,000.

NASDAQ:HRTX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.10. 457,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,413. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

