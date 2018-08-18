$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for County Bancorp Inc (ICBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. County Bancorp posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 10.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ICBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of ICBK stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,357. The company has a market cap of $171.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $33.94.

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 2,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $81,323.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,284 shares in the company, valued at $760,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rick Dercks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $27,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,059 shares of company stock valued at $583,224. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in County Bancorp by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in County Bancorp by 37.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in County Bancorp by 41.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in County Bancorp by 58.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in County Bancorp by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

