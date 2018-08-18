$0.86 EPS Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.87. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.49 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($1.57). The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. Avaya has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

