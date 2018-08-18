$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. Leidos reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Leidos had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Leidos by 30.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,424,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $792,073,000 after buying an additional 3,122,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,945,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,657,000 after buying an additional 246,608 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Leidos by 14.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,468,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $322,662,000 after buying an additional 687,970 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,593,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,617,000 after buying an additional 119,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Leidos by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,358,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.72. The company had a trading volume of 881,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,372. Leidos has a 12 month low of $55.05 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

