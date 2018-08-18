$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ctrip.Com International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Ctrip.Com International reported sales of $946.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International will report full-year sales of $4.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.07 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ctrip.Com International.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.44. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion.

CTRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ctrip.Com International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. TH Capital raised Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a report on Sunday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ctrip.Com International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRP traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,360,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,832. Ctrip.Com International has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 1,257.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 174.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ctrip.Com International in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ctrip.Com International in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 3,674.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ctrip.Com International (CTRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip.Com International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip.Com International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply