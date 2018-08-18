$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ctrip.Com International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Ctrip.Com International reported sales of $946.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International will report full-year sales of $4.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.07 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ctrip.Com International.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.44. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion.

CTRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ctrip.Com International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. TH Capital raised Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a report on Sunday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ctrip.Com International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRP traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,360,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,832. Ctrip.Com International has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 1,257.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 174.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ctrip.Com International in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ctrip.Com International in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 3,674.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

