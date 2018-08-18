$1.24 EPS Expected for Aptiv PLC (APTV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will announce $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.26. Aptiv posted earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 41.16%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $112.00 price target on shares of Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.52.

In other news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $802,869.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 55,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Aptiv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 61,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 81,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Aptiv by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.76. 1,043,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $76.86 and a 52-week high of $103.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

