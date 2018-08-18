$1.71 EPS Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will post $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Carter’s posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.04 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. Cowen set a $109.00 target price on Carter’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.54.

Shares of CRI stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.15. 465,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,838. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.46. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $83.84 and a twelve month high of $129.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Doyle Corning sold 3,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $378,808.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Pulver bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.33 per share, with a total value of $464,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,561.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,012,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at $25,848,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 435,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,323,000 after acquiring an additional 242,920 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at $22,042,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,182,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $435,384,000 after acquiring an additional 209,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

