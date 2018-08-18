$106.56 Million in Sales Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to report sales of $106.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.30 million and the highest is $108.49 million. Duluth reported sales of $86.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year sales of $572.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $569.50 million to $575.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $668.89 million per share, with estimates ranging from $658.10 million to $686.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.23 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on DLTH shares. ValuEngine raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. William Blair raised Duluth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Duluth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Duluth stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $744.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of -0.22. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41.

In other news, SVP Allen L. Dittrich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $91,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,430.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allen L. Dittrich sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,245.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,032 shares of company stock worth $238,033. Insiders own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duluth by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duluth by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 27,458 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Duluth by 233.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Duluth by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 461,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

