$15.25 Million in Sales Expected for Great Ajax Corp (AJX) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2018

Analysts expect Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) to announce $15.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.10 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $14.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $59.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.50 million to $60.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $65.15 million per share, with estimates ranging from $60.90 million to $68.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 50.12%. The business had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 million.

AJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

NYSE:AJX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,423. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $253.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,831,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,958,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 44,617 shares during the period. Resource America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 309,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,207 shares during the period. Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 204,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 841.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 139,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 124,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties, such as one to four unit homes and smaller commercial properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

