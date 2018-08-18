$175.76 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report sales of $175.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.50 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $338.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $868.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $864.71 million to $872.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $779.29 million per share, with estimates ranging from $771.42 million to $792.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $187.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

JACK has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Jack in the Box to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. OTR Global downgraded Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

In related news, SVP Paul D. Melancon sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Goebel sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $124,280.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,989.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,365 shares of company stock worth $7,368,493 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 158.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 86.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 6.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $2,031,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $90.59. The stock had a trading volume of 522,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,760. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $79.23 and a twelve month high of $108.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

