180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 13,727 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3,249.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,090,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849,178 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,545,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,106,000 after acquiring an additional 50,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,827,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,647,000 after acquiring an additional 33,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,439,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,456,000 after acquiring an additional 142,982 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,453,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

