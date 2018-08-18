180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $926,000 Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 31,185 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,569,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,221,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 394.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,000 after acquiring an additional 237,970 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.