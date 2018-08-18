20,550 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Acquired by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $109,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 689.8% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $155,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.