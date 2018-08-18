$236.67 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report sales of $236.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $239.65 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $216.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $929.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $924.00 million to $936.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.16 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNFP. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Hovde Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $65.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 900 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $61,551.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,035.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $462,719. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $90,692,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 124.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,146,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,597,000 after buying an additional 635,410 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 189.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 718,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,136,000 after buying an additional 470,031 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 73.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 966,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,309,000 after buying an additional 410,479 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,909,000 after buying an additional 273,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.