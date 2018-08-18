3,781 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,781 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 1,375,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,847,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 408,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,298,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $51,828,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 9.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 748,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,950,000 after purchasing an additional 64,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 52,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HDB shares. TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th.

HDB stock opened at $99.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $89.07 and a 52 week high of $112.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 18.32%. sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

