$4.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) will announce $4.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.52 billion. Kimberly Clark posted sales of $4.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full year sales of $18.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.34 billion to $18.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.38 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $18.16 billion to $18.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 432.18% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,429,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,396. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28. Kimberly Clark has a 1-year low of $97.10 and a 1-year high of $124.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.

In related news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $321,643.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,964.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $756,256.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $1,229,426 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 15.1% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.6% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 14.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 19.2% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 340,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

