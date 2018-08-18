$414.68 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will post sales of $414.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $420.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $408.00 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $376.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $393.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.34 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.51 to $122.49 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

EXP stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.39. 305,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,326. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.61. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 9.48%.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $1,087,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,540,845.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,224,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 22,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 690,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,179,000 after purchasing an additional 56,734 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

