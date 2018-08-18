$53.11 Million in Sales Expected for Materialise NV (MTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to report $53.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.98 million and the highest is $53.24 million. Materialise posted sales of $38.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $212.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.93 million to $213.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $244.00 million per share, with estimates ranging from $243.93 million to $244.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Materialise.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Materialise had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $52.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.92 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTLS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of MTLS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.01. 30,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,452. Materialise has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.49 million, a P/E ratio of -325.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 20.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after buying an additional 254,681 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Materialise by 13.3% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 934,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after buying an additional 109,493 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 46.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Materialise by 46.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 176,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 56,160 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Materialise by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.