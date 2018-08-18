5,851 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) Purchased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $839,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,682,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,049,000 after buying an additional 105,147 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 687,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,847,000 after buying an additional 277,451 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $135.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $112.01 and a 1-year high of $136.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

