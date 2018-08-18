60,656 Shares in Teladoc Inc (TDOC) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Teladoc during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Teladoc during the 1st quarter worth $564,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Teladoc by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,826,000 after buying an additional 103,626 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Teladoc by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Teladoc by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 437,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,635,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period.

Get Teladoc alerts:

TDOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teladoc to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Teladoc to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Teladoc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Teladoc from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Teladoc to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Teladoc Inc has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $73.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 0.40.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.56 million. Teladoc had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. Teladoc’s revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,799,388.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 91,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $5,996,180.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 61,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,745 shares of company stock worth $16,547,452 over the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Profile

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.