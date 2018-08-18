$703.38 Million in Sales Expected for Endo International PLC (ENDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to announce $703.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $687.30 million and the highest is $715.65 million. Endo International posted sales of $786.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.85 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.72 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 34.72% and a positive return on equity of 237.45%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENDP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Endo International to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Endo International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Endo International from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.64. 4,678,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,003,341. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -132.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. Endo International has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $17.34.

In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 26,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $414,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Endo International by 84.2% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endo International by 83.9% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endo International by 84.2% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endo International by 84.2% in the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 25,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

