$703.38 Million in Sales Expected for Endo International PLC (ENDP) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to announce $703.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $687.30 million and the highest is $715.65 million. Endo International posted sales of $786.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.85 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.72 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 34.72% and a positive return on equity of 237.45%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENDP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Endo International to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Endo International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Endo International from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.64. 4,678,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,003,341. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -132.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. Endo International has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $17.34.

In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 26,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $414,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Endo International by 84.2% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endo International by 83.9% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endo International by 84.2% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endo International by 84.2% in the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 25,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply