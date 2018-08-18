78,400 Shares in Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 78,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Nanometrics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nanometrics during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nanometrics during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nanometrics during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nanometrics by 1,438.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nanometrics by 32.1% during the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nanometrics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NANO shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nanometrics to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Nanometrics in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Nanometrics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NANO stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Thomas Bentley sold 15,000 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $568,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,250.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rollin Kocher sold 1,496 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $57,850.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,584.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,797 shares of company stock worth $3,371,128. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NANO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.