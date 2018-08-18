Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Shares Down 0.3%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.21 and last traded at $27.15. Approximately 50,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,728,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

ANF has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.68 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $48,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacia J.P. Andersen sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $771,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $502,815.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 159,430 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 255,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

