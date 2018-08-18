ABM Industries, Inc. (ABM) Holdings Increased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 36,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87,884 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000.

ABM Industries stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.17 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.81.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, COO Scott J. Giacobbe sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $103,267.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Emerging Industries Group, Technical Solutions, and GCA Services. It offers janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, passenger assistance, catering, air cabin maintenance, transportation, and specialized mechanical and electrical services.

