Accenture Plc (ACN) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $40,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 105.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total transaction of $811,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $735,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,410.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,865,112. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.11.

Accenture stock opened at $164.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $127.26 and a 52 week high of $168.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

