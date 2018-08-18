Acer Therapeutics (ACER) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Acer Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.5454792170885 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $55.00 price objective on Acer Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Acer Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACER traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.94. The stock had a trading volume of 154,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,874. Acer Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.23.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. Its product candidates include Celiprolol for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome; and ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

