ACM Research (ACMR) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ACM Research earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.917536309314 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of ACMR stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,396. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $205.96 million and a PE ratio of 67.11.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ACM Research had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $20.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACMR. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $13.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

