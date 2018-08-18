Acxiom Co. (ACXM) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Acxiom Co. (NASDAQ:ACXM) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Acxiom were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACXM. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Acxiom in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Acxiom by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 914,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,760,000 after acquiring an additional 150,400 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Acxiom in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Acxiom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Acxiom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 21,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

ACXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Acxiom from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acxiom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Acxiom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Acxiom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Acxiom from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acxiom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,181,414.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Jenson sold 72,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $3,136,947.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACXM opened at $44.33 on Friday. Acxiom Co. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 100.75, a PEG ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Acxiom had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Acxiom Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Acxiom Corporation operates a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.

