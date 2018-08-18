Adomani (ADOM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Adomani in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Adomani stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Adomani has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADOM. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Adomani during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adomani during the second quarter valued at $505,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adomani during the first quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adomani during the second quarter valued at $1,018,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adomani Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

