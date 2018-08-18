Adrenaline Coin Price Reaches $0.0187 on Top Exchanges (ADN)

Adrenaline Coin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Adrenaline Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Adrenaline Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adrenaline Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $30,281.00 worth of Adrenaline Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Adrenaline Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,431.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.65 or 0.04645957 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $559.28 or 0.08729555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00894110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.31 or 0.01534454 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00207713 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.17 or 0.02265851 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00297967 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Adrenaline Coin Coin Profile

ADN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2015. Adrenaline Coin’s total supply is 10,374,032 coins. Adrenaline Coin’s official Twitter account is @AdrenalinePay. The official website for Adrenaline Coin is adrenalinecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Adrenaline Coin Coin Trading

Adrenaline Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adrenaline Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adrenaline Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adrenaline Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adrenaline Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adrenaline Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.