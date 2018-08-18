Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.25 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $25.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 247.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $20.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 52.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 311,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $6,111,335.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 113,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $1,491,639.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 521,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,135.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,002,866 shares of company stock valued at $478,816,087. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 30,042,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,623 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 541.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,427,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,311.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,700,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225,267 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,769,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 107.7% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 5,432,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

