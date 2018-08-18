Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) SVP Harry A. Wolin Sells 133,420 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 133,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $2,603,024.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,455,655 shares in the company, valued at $28,399,829.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,493,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,440,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.13, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 3.08. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $20.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 52.84% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $25.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 953.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. 62.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

