Advaxis (ADXS) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -0.03

News headlines about Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Advaxis earned a news impact score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.4076463364216 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Shares of Advaxis stock remained flat at $$1.44 during trading hours on Friday. 109,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,132. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $76.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 1,041.73% and a negative return on equity of 168.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. analysts forecast that Advaxis will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ADXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Advaxis in a report on Friday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing Axalimogene filolisbac and ADXS-Dual that are Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidates for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, and head and neck cancers.

