Adviser Investments LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,935 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,899,000. Thomaspartners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,117,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8,606.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after buying an additional 1,797,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,019,109 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,920,031,000 after buying an additional 1,467,055 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,140,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $902,157,000 after buying an additional 1,237,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

WMT stock opened at $97.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $109.98. The company has a market cap of $267.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 510,893 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $42,480,752.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,144,427. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $100,756,440.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,345,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock valued at $740,486,626. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

