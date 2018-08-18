Aegion Corp (AEGN) Position Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Aegion were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEGN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Aegion in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aegion by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aegion in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Aegion in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Aegion by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEGN shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aegion in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aegion from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

AEGN stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Aegion Corp has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.74.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $335.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.80 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. analysts expect that Aegion Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

