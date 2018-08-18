Agenus (AGEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.65

Shares of Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 44551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Agenus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Get Agenus alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $205.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.11.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. analysts predict that Agenus Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the second quarter worth $101,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.