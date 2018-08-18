Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,264 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 41,705 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $45,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 879,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,326,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 524,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,048,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,133 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,895,937 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,891,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $34.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of -0.53.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $556.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEM. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

