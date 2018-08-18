Aion 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.95 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, Aion has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar. One Aion token can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00008662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DragonEX, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. Aion has a market cap of $116.14 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aion Profile

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 465,934,587 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,422,840 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Liqui, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Koinex, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, DragonEX, Radar Relay, BitForex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

