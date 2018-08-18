Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) Director Stanley M. Kuriyama Sells 6,300 Shares of Stock

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $148,113.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 374,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ALEX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.01. 111,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $46.96.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.93 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 58.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 41.8% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 42.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 30.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 13.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. With a portfolio of approximately 87,000 acres in Hawai`i, A&B is the state's fourth largest private landowner. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages 3.3 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.