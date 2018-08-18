Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) is Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 132,719.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,665,638 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc Class C comprises 2.9% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 2.69% of Alphabet Inc Class C worth $18,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. WealthShield LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 34.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “$1,186.96” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,245.96.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,139.18, for a total value of $11,391,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 10,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.20, for a total transaction of $12,501,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,369 shares of company stock valued at $104,846,172. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,200.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 12-month low of $903.40 and a 12-month high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share.

About Alphabet Inc Class C

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

