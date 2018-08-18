Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,406 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the second quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.88.

ABIOMED stock opened at $358.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of -0.02. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.01 and a 52-week high of $450.93.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $180.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.87 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 18.91%. ABIOMED’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael R. Minogue sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $46,167,450.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 481,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,556,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 19,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.77, for a total transaction of $6,879,239.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,624,829.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,782 shares of company stock worth $73,628,984. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

