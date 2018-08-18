Altair Engineering (ALTR) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Altair Engineering earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the semiconductor manufacturer an impact score of 45.6923458246632 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Shares of ALTR opened at $40.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -63.81. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $41.81.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 23.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.08 million. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,075,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $35,951,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $20,058,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,106,420 shares of company stock valued at $70,417,621 over the last 90 days. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering.

